Police searching for missing pregnant woman

Source: Polk County Police Source: Polk County Police
POLK COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Police in Polk County are searching for a missing pregnant woman who hasn't been seen or heard from since Wednesday.

Jazmine Brown, who is 7 months pregnant, was last seen on the 5000 block of Buchanan Highway in Buchanan on Wednesday.

Brown is described as a black woman with a light complexion. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a dark colored shirt.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Polk County Police Department at 770-748-3400.

    •   