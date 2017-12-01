College student critically injured after being shot while answer - CBS46 News

College student critically injured after being shot while answering door

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: WGCL Source: WGCL
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

A man is hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot while opening the front door of a home in southwest Atlanta early Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at the home near the intersection of Beckwith and Ozone streets.

According to police, the victim, who is only described as a 22 year-old man, heard a knock at the door and when he answered, he was shot in the stomach. He was taken to Grady Hospital where he was last listed in critical condition. Witnesses say he is a student at Clark Atlanta University.

There were several other people inside the home at the time of the shooting but no one witnessed the attack. The suspect fled the scene on foot and a description was not immediately available.

Police have not determined a motive for the shooting.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

