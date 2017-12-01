Firefighters rescue driver after rollover crash

DeKalb County firefighters were able to rescue the driver of a vehicle involved in a rollover accident Friday morning.

The accident happened near the intersection of North Deshon and Bermuda roads in Stone Mountain.

Police say the driver was traveling too fast for road conditions and drove off an embankment before flipping the vehicle several times.

No word on if the driver will face charges.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.