No injuries reported after crash involving school bus

Roswell Police are on the scene of a crash involving an elementary school bus that had several students on board.More >
A man is hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot while opening the front door of a home in southwest Atlanta early Friday morning.More >
A 11 year-old girl is recovering at an area hospital after she was shot in the hand Thursday night.More >
A scheduling error gave all American Airlines pilots time off for Christmas vacation at the same time, leaving no one to fly the planes.More >
More than 2,000 veterans in our region, and nearly 25,000 nationally, were told by the VA that traumatic brain injury exams were mishandled over an eight year period from 2007 to 2015.More >
Minutes after a man was sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl, another prisoner attacked him in court.More >
Police in Clayton County are searching for a man who hasn't been seen in over two weeks.More >
(KDVR/CNN/Meredith) – A 10-year-old Colorado girl committed suicide after a video of a fight with an alleged bully surfaced online, her family said. Anthony Davis told KDVR-TV his daughter, Ashawnty Davis, was a happy fifth-grader who “brought joy to everyone.” But something changed when she got into a fight at her elementary school. In October, the 10-year-old reportedly confronted a girl, who she claimed had been bullying her at Sunrise Elementary in Aurora. A fi...More >
A woman watched as a pit bull dog aggressively ripped her vehicle apart and all she could do is stand there and watch it happen.More >
If you order a package through Amazon Prime and it doesn't come by 8 p.m. on the day it's due, a former mail carrier says customers get secret perks.More >
