No injuries reported after crash involving school bus

By WGCL Digital Team
ROSWELL, GA (CBS46) -

Roswell Police are on the scene of a crash involving an elementary school bus that had several students on board.

The crash happened at the intersection of Hardscrabble and Woodstock roads in Fulton County as the bus was headed to drop students off at Mountain Park Elementary School in Roswell.

No injuries were reported and it is unclear what caused the crash.

