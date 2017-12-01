Student in custody after gun found in Coweta Co. middle school - CBS46 News

Student in custody after gun found in Coweta Co. middle school

By WGCL Digital Team
COWETA COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

A student is in police custody on Friday after a loaded gun was found in their possession, according to the Coweta Co. public information officer. 

The incident happened at 10:30 a.m. when a school administrator received a tip that a student on the campus of Lee Middle School had a gun. A Coweta Co. Sheriff's deputy that works at the school as a school resource officer was informed. 

The student was located and he and his belongings were searched. During the search, the deputy found a loaded 9mm handgun. The student, who has not been identified, was taken into custody. 

