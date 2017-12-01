Suspect in DeKalb Co. postal worker murder sets fire to house, in police custody

According to the DeKalb County Police public information officer, Quantez Tyre is in custody after starting a house fire on Snapfinger Rd. in Decatur.

The fire broke out on Friday afternoon. Tyre is wanted for the murder of 22-year-old Tyrika Terrell, a DeKalb County postal worker.

Officials said Tyre killed Terrell at Monday evening after he waited outside of her job at the U.S. Post Office on Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur.

