Suspect in DeKalb Co. postal worker murder sets fire to house, in police custody

By WGCL Digital Team
Quantez Tyre (source: DEKalb Co. PD) Quantez Tyre (source: DEKalb Co. PD)
DECATUR, GA (CBS46) -

According to the DeKalb County Police public information officer, Quantez Tyre is in custody after starting a house fire on Snapfinger Rd. in Decatur. 

The fire broke out on Friday afternoon. Tyre is wanted for the murder of 22-year-old Tyrika Terrell, a DeKalb County postal worker.

Officials said Tyre killed Terrell at Monday evening after he waited outside of her job at the U.S. Post Office on Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur.

Family of murdered mail carrier says boyfriend shot her at post office

    •   