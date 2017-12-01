Taco Mac chef looks to become Santa Clause for charity

A metro Atlanta chef is hoping to make a difference this Christmas for needy children.

It started off as a joke with co-workers, but turned into a mission to provide dozens of needy metro Atlanta children with gifts this Christmas. But there is one condition -- the man behind it all will transform into Santa Claus at the end.

Tim Dailey is a cook at Taco Mac in Roswell. He'll be the first to tell you he's not a huge fan of Christmas

"i don't have kids myself, but I was a kid once," says Dailey.

He was an only child, raised by a single mother, and knows that Christmas morning isn't always merry for children in need. So he decided to do something about it.

"It started out as a joke with other servers that I should dye my beard white and be Santa for Christmas, and I thought it was a funny idea," says Dailey.

He agreed to do it, but for charity and with one condition.

"The plan is if I get 100 toys then I will die my beard, my hair all white to look like Santa Claus, and when they come to pick it up, I will even wear the suit," says Dailey.

They started collecting the toys at the Taco Mac, and they're piling up. Dailey's story is inspiring customers at the restaurant to give back with their families.

Employees will collect the toys at Taco Mac until Friday, Dec. 22.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.