Taco Mac chef looks to become Santa Clause for charity - CBS46 News

Taco Mac chef looks to become Santa Clause for charity

Posted: Updated:
(Source: WGCL) (Source: WGCL)
ROSWELL, GA (CBS46) -

A metro Atlanta chef is hoping to make a difference this Christmas for needy children. 

It started off as a joke with co-workers, but turned into a mission to provide dozens of needy metro Atlanta children with gifts this Christmas. But there is one condition -- the man behind it all will transform into Santa Claus at the end.

Tim Dailey is a cook at Taco Mac in Roswell. He'll be the first to tell you he's not a huge fan of Christmas

"i don't have kids myself, but I was a kid once," says Dailey.

He was an only child, raised by a single mother, and knows that Christmas morning isn't always merry for children in need. So he decided to do something about it.

"It started out as a joke with other servers that I should dye my beard white and be Santa for Christmas, and I thought it was a funny idea," says Dailey.

He agreed to do it, but for charity and with one condition.

"The plan is if I get 100 toys then I will die my beard, my hair all white to look like Santa Claus, and when they come to pick it up, I will even wear the suit," says Dailey.

They started collecting the toys at the Taco Mac, and they're piling up. Dailey's story is inspiring customers at the restaurant to give back with their families.

Employees will collect the toys at Taco Mac until Friday, Dec. 22.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Caught on video: Sex offender attacked in court by another prisoner

    Caught on video: Sex offender attacked in court by another prisoner

    Friday, December 1 2017 6:07 AM EST2017-12-01 11:07:00 GMT
    Christopher Elwell, 29, had just learned how much time he'd be serving in prison for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl, when another prisoner attacked him in court. (WMUR via CNN)Christopher Elwell, 29, had just learned how much time he'd be serving in prison for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl, when another prisoner attacked him in court. (WMUR via CNN)

    Minutes after a man was sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl, another prisoner attacked him in court.

    More >

    Minutes after a man was sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl, another prisoner attacked him in court.

    More >

  • 10-year-old girl commits suicide after alleged bullying incident

    10-year-old girl commits suicide after alleged bullying incident

    Friday, December 1 2017 6:02 AM EST2017-12-01 11:02:29 GMT
    A 10-year-old Colorado girl named Ashawnty Davis committed suicide after a video of a fight with an alleged bully surfaced online, her family said. (KDVR via CNN)A 10-year-old Colorado girl named Ashawnty Davis committed suicide after a video of a fight with an alleged bully surfaced online, her family said. (KDVR via CNN)

    (KDVR/CNN/Meredith) – A 10-year-old Colorado girl committed suicide after a video of a fight with an alleged bully surfaced online, her family said. Anthony Davis told KDVR-TV his daughter, Ashawnty Davis, was a happy fifth-grader who “brought joy to everyone.” But something changed when she got into a fight at her elementary school. In October, the 10-year-old reportedly confronted a girl, who she claimed had been bullying her at Sunrise Elementary in Aurora. A fi...

    More >

    (KDVR/CNN/Meredith) – A 10-year-old Colorado girl committed suicide after a video of a fight with an alleged bully surfaced online, her family said. Anthony Davis told KDVR-TV his daughter, Ashawnty Davis, was a happy fifth-grader who “brought joy to everyone.” But something changed when she got into a fight at her elementary school. In October, the 10-year-old reportedly confronted a girl, who she claimed had been bullying her at Sunrise Elementary in Aurora. A fi...

    More >

  • Police searching for man missing for over 2 weeks

    Police searching for man missing for over 2 weeks

    Thursday, November 30 2017 7:53 AM EST2017-11-30 12:53:34 GMT
    Source: Clayton County PoliceSource: Clayton County Police

    Police in Clayton County are searching for a man who hasn't been seen in over two weeks. 

    More >

    Police in Clayton County are searching for a man who hasn't been seen in over two weeks. 

    More >
    •   