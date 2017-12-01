'KKK' spray-painted inside vacant home in Bartow County

A metro Atlanta community is now at the center of a racially charged crime. The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is searching for those who broke into a home and spray painted "K-K-K" all over the walls.More >
A metro Atlanta community is now at the center of a racially charged crime. The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is searching for those who broke into a home and spray painted "K-K-K" all over the walls.More >
A student is in police custody on Friday after a loaded gun was found in their possession, according to the Coweta Co. public information officer.More >
A student is in police custody on Friday after a loaded gun was found in their possession, according to the Coweta Co. public information officer.More >
A man is hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot while opening the front door of a home in southwest Atlanta early Friday morning.More >
A man is hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot while opening the front door of a home in southwest Atlanta early Friday morning.More >
A man is hospitalized in stable condition after he was shot in DeKalb County on Thursday.More >
A man is hospitalized in stable condition after he was shot in DeKalb County on Thursday.More >
Elvin R. Mitchell, an Atlanta businessman convicted of paying over $1 million to unnamed city officials in a bribery scheme, has reported to federal prison.More >
Elvin R. Mitchell, an Atlanta businessman convicted of paying over $1 million to unnamed city officials in a bribery scheme, has reported to federal prison.More >
Minutes after a man was sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl, another prisoner attacked him in court.More >
Minutes after a man was sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl, another prisoner attacked him in court.More >
(KDVR/CNN/Meredith) – A 10-year-old Colorado girl committed suicide after a video of a fight with an alleged bully surfaced online, her family said. Anthony Davis told KDVR-TV his daughter, Ashawnty Davis, was a happy fifth-grader who “brought joy to everyone.” But something changed when she got into a fight at her elementary school. In October, the 10-year-old reportedly confronted a girl, who she claimed had been bullying her at Sunrise Elementary in Aurora. A fi...More >
(KDVR/CNN/Meredith) – A 10-year-old Colorado girl committed suicide after a video of a fight with an alleged bully surfaced online, her family said. Anthony Davis told KDVR-TV his daughter, Ashawnty Davis, was a happy fifth-grader who “brought joy to everyone.” But something changed when she got into a fight at her elementary school. In October, the 10-year-old reportedly confronted a girl, who she claimed had been bullying her at Sunrise Elementary in Aurora. A fi...More >
Police in Clayton County are searching for a man who hasn't been seen in over two weeks.More >
Police in Clayton County are searching for a man who hasn't been seen in over two weeks.More >
A woman watched as a pit bull dog aggressively ripped her vehicle apart and all she could do is stand there and watch it happen.More >
A woman watched as a pit bull dog aggressively ripped her vehicle apart and all she could do is stand there and watch it happen.More >
If you order a package through Amazon Prime and it doesn't come by 8 p.m. on the day it's due, a former mail carrier says customers get secret perks.More >
If you order a package through Amazon Prime and it doesn't come by 8 p.m. on the day it's due, a former mail carrier says customers get secret perks.More >