'KKK' spray-painted inside vacant home in Bartow County - CBS46 News

'KKK' spray-painted inside vacant home in Bartow County

BARTOW COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

A metro Atlanta community is now at the center of a racially charged crime. The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is searching for those who broke into a home on Danby Court and spray-painted "K-K-K" all over the walls.

“Very disturbing graffiti. It said ‘KKK’ in numerous areas, and in one spot it said, ‘I will kill’ with black spray paint,” says Sgt. Jonathan Rogers.

It’s a crime under investigation, which has stunned this otherwise quite community. 

"We don’t think anyone was targeted individually, as no one was living there at the time," says Sgt. Rogers.

The property damage inside the home exceeds $5,000 and has disturbed those living in the Polo Fields neighborhood in Cartersville.

"With the political climate being what it is, you’ve got a lot of people doing crazy stuff, but I don’t think it’s coming from anybody in the neighborhood. Everybody here is pretty friendly and it’s pretty diverse," says neighbor Larry Slocum. 

Investigators say the home was on the market and a potential buyer walked inside and noticed that vandals had busted through the back door and spray-painted racially charged graffiti on the walls and floors.

"We take it very seriously because it is very disturbing," says Sgt. Rogers. "It is disturbing to the point that we do not want someone to continue to do these events in our neighborhood. It’s very terrifying, of course, if it’s your home or your neighborhood."

The sheriff’s office intends to arrest those responsible while neighbors try to make sense of what happened. Investigators have not found any surveillance video from surrounding homes, but they will continue to dig.

