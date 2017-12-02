1 dead, home ransacked

Zone 1 police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead.

The shooting occurred just before 9 a.m. Saturday morning on the 200 block of Harrell Place.

Authorities say the victim was shot in the head and that the house appeared to be ransacked.

No other details surrounding the shooting are known at the moment.

