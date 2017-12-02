Man shot dead in apartment

Atlanta Police are trying to find whoever shot a man in the head killing him in his own apartment.

It happened at the Harwell Place Apartments off of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

Police were called to the apartments around 8 a.m. on Saturday.

They found a man, believed to be in his 30's shot to death in a second floor apartment.

"We received the phone call from his girlfriend who found him in this state," said Atlanta Police Captain Reginald Moorman.

Police said the victim was shot at least once in the head.

"We have a time frame that we're working with, but right now we really don't want to release that because it's still under investigation."

Police spent the morning speaking with neighbors and possible witnesses.

They're also investigating where the victim was and who he was with before he was shot.

