Man shot dead in apartment

A metro Atlanta community is now at the center of a racially charged crime. The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is searching for those who broke into a home and spray painted "K-K-K" all over the walls.More >
A metro Atlanta community is now at the center of a racially charged crime. The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is searching for those who broke into a home and spray painted "K-K-K" all over the walls.More >
A student is in police custody on Friday after a loaded gun was found in their possession, according to the Coweta Co. public information officer.More >
A student is in police custody on Friday after a loaded gun was found in their possession, according to the Coweta Co. public information officer.More >
A man is hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot while opening the front door of a home in southwest Atlanta early Friday morning.More >
A man is hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot while opening the front door of a home in southwest Atlanta early Friday morning.More >
A man is hospitalized in stable condition after he was shot in DeKalb County on Thursday.More >
A man is hospitalized in stable condition after he was shot in DeKalb County on Thursday.More >
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport continues its reign as the world's busiest. But that comes with a risk.More >
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport continues its reign as the world's busiest. But that comes with a risk.More >
A metro Atlanta chef is hoping to make a difference this Christmas for needy children.More >
A metro Atlanta chef is hoping to make a difference this Christmas for needy children.More >
A man is hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot while opening the front door of a home in southwest Atlanta early Friday morning.More >
A man is hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot while opening the front door of a home in southwest Atlanta early Friday morning.More >
Roswell Police are on the scene of a crash involving an elementary school bus that had several students on board.More >
Roswell Police are on the scene of a crash involving an elementary school bus that had several students on board.More >
Sometimes, you can’t sleep. So how do you get to sleep? Well, why not load up on carbs at your local Waffle House? That’s what Alex Bowen did, and he documented his adventure on Facebook.More >
Sometimes, you can’t sleep. So how do you get to sleep? Well, why not load up on carbs at your local Waffle House? That’s what Alex Bowen did, and he documented his adventure on Facebook.More >
If you order a package through Amazon Prime and it doesn't come by 8 p.m. on the day it's due, a former mail carrier says customers get secret perks.More >
If you order a package through Amazon Prime and it doesn't come by 8 p.m. on the day it's due, a former mail carrier says customers get secret perks.More >
(KDVR/CNN/Meredith) – A 10-year-old Colorado girl committed suicide after a video of a fight with an alleged bully surfaced online, her family said. Anthony Davis told KDVR-TV his daughter, Ashawnty Davis, was a happy fifth-grader who “brought joy to everyone.” But something changed when she got into a fight at her elementary school. In October, the 10-year-old reportedly confronted a girl, who she claimed had been bullying her at Sunrise Elementary in Aurora. A fi...More >
(KDVR/CNN/Meredith) – A 10-year-old Colorado girl committed suicide after a video of a fight with an alleged bully surfaced online, her family said. Anthony Davis told KDVR-TV his daughter, Ashawnty Davis, was a happy fifth-grader who “brought joy to everyone.” But something changed when she got into a fight at her elementary school. In October, the 10-year-old reportedly confronted a girl, who she claimed had been bullying her at Sunrise Elementary in Aurora. A fi...More >
The past decade saw Dunwoody founded, followed by Brookhaven, Tucker and most recently Stonecrest. Vista Grove is now the latest effort to get off the ground.More >
The past decade saw Dunwoody founded, followed by Brookhaven, Tucker and most recently Stonecrest. Vista Grove is now the latest effort to get off the ground.More >
Do you spend way too much time looking for a movie on Netflix? Stop scrolling forever and use this easy trick to see all the secret categories. Here's how it works.More >
Do you spend way too much time looking for a movie on Netflix? Stop scrolling forever and use this easy trick to see all the secret categories. Here's how it works.More >