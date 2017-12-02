"Chew Crew" cleans up terrain near Buford Dam Powerhouse

The Army Corps of Engineers are using goats to graze vegetation in places just too dangerous for human workers. It's happening in Buford, Georgia.

"They work all day without complaining," said Darrell Stone with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Landscape architect Darrell Stone is talking about these goats better known as the chew crew. These real life lawnmowers are responsible for cleaning up the dangerous terrain around the Buford Dam Powerhouse. And boy can they eat.

"Each one of those goats are eating four to five thousand square of vegetation per day."

They've been around since the 70s and over the decades these sure footed furballs have saved the corps money, time and countless safety issues.

Right now there are 16 goats and by the end of the month there will be a few more because one of them is pregnant.

"The black one over there looks like shes building a bag. It's kind of a surprise to us because they've been out here for years without that happening.

"We have the males on the other side and this fence is what keeps them separated but obviously the love barrier was penetrated.

The new generations of goats will continue this labor that's just too dangerous for man And letting the army corps of engineers focus on more important issues.

This work place can get a little physical. But lucky for the chew crew, HR isn't called when they bang heads.

