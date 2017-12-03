Traffic stop leads to drug bust

Cobb County Police performing a traffic stop on Roswell Road stopped a vehicle with non-operable headlights, drugs ready for distribution and two occupants with warrants.

Approximately 13.5 pounds of marijuana, 92 Xanax pills, six Oxycodone pills and money were discovered inside the vehicle.

Authorities say they were able to smell marijuana as they approached the vehicle on Nov. 30.

The names of the three occupants including a male driver, a female and male passengers have not been released.

The driver was in possession of an ID that did not belong to him, and small amount of marijuana was found on the female

They are each charged with trafficking marijuana.

