Woman struck by vehicle in DeKalb Co

A woman attempting to cross Lawrenceville Highway was struck by a vehicle late Sunday evening.

Police say the incident occurred at 10 p.m.

The woman's identity has not been confirmed, but police believe she is in her late 20's or early 30's.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is not expected to face charges.

