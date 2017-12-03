Mary Norwood preparing for favorable outcome, appoints Transitional Committee

Final votes for Atlanta's next mayor will be counted Dec. 5, but Mary Norwood is ready for the position if her candidacy is successful.

On Sunday Norwood announced her plan to appoint Peter Aman to Chair and Mtamanika Youngblood to Co-Chair the Transition Committee for her administration, if elected mayor.

"They are experienced professionals who understand the importance of placing qualified executives to lead our city," said Norwood in a press release. "My administration will not only reflect the diversity of our City but will also respect Atlanta's history."

Aman was among the list of nine candidates running for mayor this year.

Last week he publicly announced he would be endorsing Norwood.

He said it was an honor to be selected in preparation for a possible victory on Tuesday.

"We will prepare national executive searches that will make sure our City is run with efficiency, vision and ethics," said Aman.

Youngblood is a community developer and advocate of equitable development and sustainability.

"I look forward to working with Ms. Norwood and preparing our workforce and vision to meet our city's needs as we manage our growth and solve important issues like affordability, sustainability, transportation and public safety," she said.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.