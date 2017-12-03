Atlanta mayoral candidates make final push for votes

The city's two mayoral candidates, Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood, are nearing the finish line of a long campaign.More >
The city's two mayoral candidates, Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood, are nearing the finish line of a long campaign.More >
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport continues its reign as the world's busiest. But that comes with a risk.More >
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport continues its reign as the world's busiest. But that comes with a risk.More >
A metro Atlanta chef is hoping to make a difference this Christmas for needy children.More >
A metro Atlanta chef is hoping to make a difference this Christmas for needy children.More >
A man is hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot while opening the front door of a home in southwest Atlanta early Friday morning.More >
A man is hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot while opening the front door of a home in southwest Atlanta early Friday morning.More >
The Pontiac Silverdome, former home of the Detroit Lions, was scheduled for implosion Sunday morning, but things didn't go as planned.More >
The Pontiac Silverdome, former home of the Detroit Lions, was scheduled for implosion Sunday morning, but things didn't go as planned.More >
If you order a package through Amazon Prime and it doesn't come by 8 p.m. on the day it's due, a former mail carrier says customers get secret perks.More >
If you order a package through Amazon Prime and it doesn't come by 8 p.m. on the day it's due, a former mail carrier says customers get secret perks.More >
Approximately 13.5 pounds of marijuana, 92 Xanax pills, six Oxycodone pills and money were discovered inside the vehicle.More >
Approximately 13.5 pounds of marijuana, 92 Xanax pills, six Oxycodone pills and money were discovered inside the vehicle.More >
On Sunday Norwood announced her plan to appoint Peter Aman to Chair and Mtamanika Youngblood to Co-Chair the Transition Committee for her administration, if elected mayor.More >
On Sunday Norwood announced her plan to appoint Peter Aman to Chair and Mtamanika Youngblood to Co-Chair the Transition Committee for her administration, if elected mayor.More >
The city's two mayoral candidates, Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood, are nearing the finish line of a long campaign.More >
The city's two mayoral candidates, Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood, are nearing the finish line of a long campaign.More >
On Sunday Norwood announced her plan to appoint Peter Aman to Chair and Mtamanika Youngblood to Co-Chair the Transition Committee for her administration, if elected mayor.More >
On Sunday Norwood announced her plan to appoint Peter Aman to Chair and Mtamanika Youngblood to Co-Chair the Transition Committee for her administration, if elected mayor.More >
Atlanta mayoral candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms released her tax returns overnight.More >
Atlanta mayoral candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms released her tax returns overnight.More >
Race took center stage after a controversial word was tossed into a debate between Atlanta mayoral candidates Mary Norwood and Keisha Lance Bottoms.More >
Race took center stage after a controversial word was tossed into a debate between Atlanta mayoral candidates Mary Norwood and Keisha Lance Bottoms.More >
For many watching the Atlanta mayor's race, Monday's endorsement of Mary Norwood by former mayor Shirley Franklin could have a potentially seismic impact.More >
For many watching the Atlanta mayor's race, Monday's endorsement of Mary Norwood by former mayor Shirley Franklin could have a potentially seismic impact.More >
Facebook has responded to a CBS46 investigation into the Russian hacker scandal.More >
Facebook has responded to a CBS46 investigation into the Russian hacker scandal.More >
Two of the five deadliest mass shootings happened in the last 35 days, and the same familiar debate rages online.More >
Two of the five deadliest mass shootings happened in the last 35 days, and the same familiar debate rages online.More >
A grassroots petition drive is trying to do something that has never happened in Georgia history: recall the secretary of state.More >
A grassroots petition drive is trying to do something that has never happened in Georgia history: recall the secretary of state.More >
CBS46 talked with candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms for the first in a series of in-depth conversations. For Bottoms, winning against an unprecedented crowd of qualified candidates for mayor was a herculean task, but beating Mary Norwood will be just as hard.More >
CBS46 talked with candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms for the first in a series of in-depth conversations. For Bottoms, winning against an unprecedented crowd of qualified candidates for mayor was a herculean task, but beating Mary Norwood will be just as hard.More >
Former mayoral candidate John Eaves says Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood had unfair advantages that got them into the runoff -- current mayor Kasim Reed.More >
Former mayoral candidate John Eaves says Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood had unfair advantages that got them into the runoff -- current mayor Kasim Reed.More >