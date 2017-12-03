Atlanta mayoral candidates make final push for votes

The city's two mayoral candidates, Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood, are nearing the finish line of a long campaign.

With just two days before the runoff election, both are making their final pushes.

Keisha Lance Bottoms spoke to a crowd Sunday afternoon where she stressed the importance of voting.

"I am just going to keep pushing until eight o'clock and then we'll watch the vote tally and we'll celebrate the victory that we already know is ours," said Lance Bottoms.

Bottoms got some big time support with Senator Corey Booker endorsing her. Booker said Bottoms will build on the progress former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed has built.

"We've had a great mayor in this city for years and it's time for him to pass the baton. We don't want to pass the baton backwards. We want to pass the baton going forward."

Recent polls show Bottoms trailing Norwood, who we questioned about city corruption during this campaign.

"I believe I am the best candidate to have a clean break with City Hall as it is as the administration is right now," said Norwood.

Norwood perhaps already looking ahead after announcing plans to appoint Peter Aman and Mtamanika Youngblood to her transition team.

