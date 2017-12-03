Driver arrested in hit and run that injures woman

An arrest has been made after a young woman was hit by two cars last month in Forest Park. Both drivers initially left the scene and now police continue to search for the second driver.

Shun Monroe spent Thanksgiving, the days before, and the days after inside Grady Memorial Hospital.

"She's still been laying in the same bed since she's been here on November fourth," said Monroe.

While the circumstances are anything but favorable, she is thankful to have seen positive changes since then for her 21-year-old daughter, Deja.

"She's getting better, but she's still unable to get out of the bed, she still can't walk or put pressure on her pelvis," said Monroe.

Deja Crowder was hit by two cars in early November while waiting on the bus in Forest Park near Jonesboro and Conley roads.

One car struck her-and while attempting to get up afterward she was hit by a second.

"She's in good spirits as far as getting better each day, she does understand now what happened to her, and her question is now why did it happen and how could someone leave her in that position," said Monroe.

Both drivers kept going. But the driver of the second car Hasmukhbhai Patel has now been arrested for hit and run.

"They've changed her life, they changed my life, and her daughter's life," said Monroe.

Monroe says it's a step to justice but still leaves her with questions.

"Why did you leave my daughter there like that unconscious laying there in the middle of the road?"

She tells CBS46 her daughter cries often. Some days are better than others.

"Still have to let her know day by day that you're still here for a reason , god is not through with you yet and your story is not finished being told."

But that initial driver who hit Deja is still out there.

"Their conscious should be bothering them but it's not, and that's something that bothers me."

Now the mother is pleading for anyone to come forward with information.

"I want to be at peace, and you want to say i forgive that, but until you know what's going on and it happens to you, you just don't know how you feel right now."

And that driver is said to have been in a black pick up truck with possible damage to the front of the car. If you have info call Forest Park Police.

