Woman shot to death in vehicle with toddler inside

Police are looking for suspects after a woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle with a toddler in the backseat early Monday morning.More >
A metro Atlanta community is now at the center of a racially charged crime. The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is searching for those who broke into a home and spray painted "K-K-K" all over the walls.More >
A student is in police custody on Friday after a loaded gun was found in their possession, according to the Coweta Co. public information officer.More >
A man is hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot while opening the front door of a home in southwest Atlanta early Friday morning.More >
Police are looking for suspects after a woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle with a toddler in the backseat early Monday morning.More >
The woman's identity has not been confirmed, but police believe she is in her late 20's or early 30's.More >
DeKalb County firefighters were able to rescue the driver of a vehicle involved in a rollover accident Friday morning.More >
A man is hospitalized in stable condition after he was shot in DeKalb County on Thursday.More >
As many as 40 people have been displaced following a fire at an Atlanta apartment complex on Thursday.More >
Approximately 13.5 pounds of marijuana, 92 Xanax pills, six Oxycodone pills and money were discovered inside the vehicle.More >
An arrest has been made after a young woman was hit by two cars last month in Forest Park.More >
On Sunday Norwood announced her plan to appoint Peter Aman to Chair and Mtamanika Youngblood to Co-Chair the Transition Committee for her administration, if elected mayor.More >
The Pontiac Silverdome, former home of the Detroit Lions, was scheduled for implosion Sunday morning, but things didn't go as planned.More >
