Woman shot to death in vehicle with toddler inside - CBS46 News

Woman shot to death in vehicle with toddler inside

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: WGCL Source: WGCL
DEKALB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Police are looking for suspects after a woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle with a toddler in the backseat early Monday morning.

The woman was found inside the vehicle around 1 a.m. on the 1900 block of Terry Mill Road in southeast Atlanta. A 1 year-old toddler was also inside the vehicle. She was unharmed and is in the custody of DFCS.

Police do not have any suspects in custody and they haven't determined a motive for the attack.

The victim has not been identified and is only described as a woman in her 30's.

If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to contact DeKalb County Police.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46