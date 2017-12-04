Woman shot to death in vehicle with toddler inside

Police are looking for suspects after a woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle with a toddler in the backseat early Monday morning.

The woman was found inside the vehicle around 1 a.m. on the 1900 block of Terry Mill Road in southeast Atlanta. A 1 year-old toddler was also inside the vehicle. She was unharmed and is in the custody of DFCS.

Police do not have any suspects in custody and they haven't determined a motive for the attack.

The victim has not been identified and is only described as a woman in her 30's.

If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to contact DeKalb County Police.

#BREAKING: DeKalb PD investigating a fatal shooting @ 1900 block of Terry Mill Rd. Woman in early 30s shot inside of a car; 1 yr old child was also inside car. Child is ok. Multiple shots fired. No suspects. No arrests. #cbs46 pic.twitter.com/1S48chKJXB — CBS46 (@cbs46) December 4, 2017

