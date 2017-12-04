UGA players arrested, charged with possession of marijuana

Two Georgia Bulldog players were arrested after the SEC Championship game on Saturday and charged with possession of marijuana.

Linebacker Natrez Patrick and wide receiver Jayson Stanley were both arrested in Barrow County. It's the third offense for Patrick, who was recently arrested in October for a misdemeanor marijuana charge and improper stopping in the roadway. Patrick could be kicked off the team after his third violation of the team's drug policy.

Stanley was also arrested for driving under the influence.

No word on if either player will be allowed to play in the team's Rose Bowl game against Oklahoma on New Year's Day.

