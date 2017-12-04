Partly cloudy, 60s in Atlanta Monday - CBS46 News

WEATHER

Partly cloudy, 60s in Atlanta Monday

Posted: Updated:
By Rodney Harris, Weather & Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WGCL) (Source: WGCL)
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Expect partly cloudy skies in Atlanta Monday with afternoon temperatures in the 60s.

Will it rain?

  • No

What you need to know

  • We'll see another day of above-average temperatures in Atlanta. Monday will also be dry with rain returning on Tuesday, followed by much colder temperatures to end the week.

Plan your day

  • 8 AM
    Partly cloudy | 51° | Southeast wind at 0-5 mph.
     
  • Noon
    Partly cloudy | 62° | Southeast wind at 5-10 mph.
     
  • 3 PM
    Partly cloudy | 66° | Southeast wind at 5-10 mph.
     
  • 5 PM
    Partly cloudy | 64° | Southeast wind at 5-10 mph.
     
  • 7 PM
    Partly cloudy | 60° | Southeast wind at 5-10 mph.
     
  • 11 PM
    Mostly cloudy | 57° | Southeast wind at 0-5 mph.

Monday's almanac  

  • Normal High: 57°
  • Record High: 76° from 1998
     
  • Normal Low: 39°
  • Record Low: 16° from 1895
     
  • Sunset: 5:29 p.m.

Next chance of rain

  • Tuesday


Click here for the 7 Day Forecast

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46

Real-time Feed from CBS46 Weather