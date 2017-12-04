50 dogs rescued from deplorable conditions at South Fulton home

Firefighters made a startling discovery when they were called to a South Fulton home over the weekend.

As the were fighting a small fire at the home, they found 50 dogs that were living in deplorable conditions. The owner was then forced to surrender them.

All of the dogs were safe and will receive medical care over the next few days before they can go up for adoption.

Anyone interested in becoming a temporary foster parent for the dogs can do so by stopping by the Fulton County Animal Shelter on Marietta Boulevard in Atlanta between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

