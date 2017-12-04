Mary J. Blige to perform at Fox Theatre in Atlanta

Grammy Award winning singer and songwriter Mary J. Blige will bring her show to Atlanta February 2018.
The show is scheduled to be held at the Fox Theatre on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018 at 8 p.m.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, December. 8 at 10 a.m. Tickets may be purchased by visiting www.FoxTheatre.org, by calling 855-285-8499, or at the Fox Theatre Ticket Office. Tickets start at $62.50, plus applicable fees.
Blige is known for her passionate, chart-topping hits like “Be Without You”, “No More Drama” and “Family Affair” all of which have made her a force in music.
Blige recently completed The King and Queen of Hearts World Tour with Maxwell and her 14th album titled Strength of a Woman was released earlier this year. Her single, “Thick of It,” held the number 1 spot on the Urban AC Chart for 16 consecutive weeks after its release in November.
Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
