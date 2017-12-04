Overturned tractor trailer, vehicle involved accident

A tractor trailer was left overturned on Marietta Boulevard following accident involving a van.

The incident occurred on the 1200 block of Tacoma Drive NW on Monday.

Officials say the driver of the tractor and the four occupants of the van were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.

