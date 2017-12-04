Molotov cocktail thrown at Canton Probation Office causes $10K in damage

Fire Investigators have ruled an early morning fire at a Department of Community Supervision probation office in Canton arson.

The fire, which occurred early Monday around 5 a.m. at 100 Medical Lane was caused by a Molotov cocktail being thrown through a window. The blaze heavily damaged the front lobby area of the probation office resulting in more than $10,000 in damage.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with any information about this fire is asked to call his office at 1-800-282-5804. Calls are taken 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and callers may choose to remain anonymous.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered through the Georgia Arson Control Board for information that leads to the arrest and conviction this arsonist(s).

