GBI requested to investigate officer-involved shooting in Jasper County

By WGCL Digital Team
JASPER COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

CBS46 has learned the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Jasper County, Monday afternoon.

Agents are currently en route to the scene.

CBS46 is gathering more information at this time. Stay tuned for the latest developments.

