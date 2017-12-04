GBI requested to investigate officer-involved shooting in Jasper County

Police are looking for suspects after a woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle with a toddler in the backseat early Monday morning.More >
Authorities say a teen who turned himself in to police has confessed to molesting some 50 children over the past years across Southern California.
A young man finally met the 86-year-old woman he befriended through an online word game, and now their friendship is melting hearts.
On Sunday Norwood announced her plan to appoint Peter Aman to Chair and Mtamanika Youngblood to Co-Chair the Transition Committee for her administration, if elected mayor.
Approximately 13.5 pounds of marijuana, 92 Xanax pills, six Oxycodone pills and money were discovered inside the vehicle.
