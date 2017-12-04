Rose Bowl cost for fans

It's one of the hottest and most expensive tickets in town.

The Georgia Bulldogs will face the Oklahoma Sooners in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on New Year's Day after winning the SEC Championship over the weekend.

It's going to cost a small fortune, but Georgia fans have traveled well all year and I'm sure they wont disappoint knowing they have a chance to return to the Mercedez-Benz on January 8 to play for the National Championship.

"We have game tickets in the end zone that are starting at $250 per person," said DawnMarie Mannino.

Mannino, a AAA travel agent said Dawg fans can expect to pay the price to see their beloved Bulldogs play in California.

"Generally airfare is going to be at its ultimate peak if you go in one day and come back the same night because you're not doing an overnight stay anywhere. So the better idea is to do at least one overnight stay," said Mannino.

AAA put together this package deal for a three night stay. Airfare will cost you about $1,000. The hotel with transportation is $835. Tickets at $250. Total cost per person $2,085.

It's no doubt a costly trip, but some say it's well worth it if Georgia wins and returns to Atlanta to play for a National Championship.

For more information on how to book your Rose Bowl trip, click here.

