Cherokee County deputy fixes phone for isolated, home-bound senior

some seniors get cut off from society if anything happens to their landline phone (WGCL)

How many times has your computer or phone started acting up with no explanation?

Hopefully you can fix it with a restart, but if not, life will still go on.

It's not as easy for Cherokee County senior citizen Della Swan. For her, the stakes are much higher.

"I've always been independent, and I hate not having independence," says Swan.

A landline phone is the only thing she's got, and her physical condition doesn't allow her any farther than her front step of her house. Even getting mail at the end of her steep driveway is out of the question.

"I have to hire someone to take me to the grocery store. I go once a month," says Swan.

In 2016, her phone service suddenly went out as crews installed new underground internet cables in her neighborhood. With no other way to reach anyone, she was cut off from the rest of the world for weeks until a concerned relative finally came to check on her.

Recently, she faced the same proposition when an unknown electrical problem put her phone back out of commission.

"I was getting desperate because I didn't want to go through this drama again," says Swan.

This time, she had a back up cell phone, but it had no service and would only let her call 911. She asked dispatchers if they could let her phone company know what's happening, and she was worried they wouldn't have time to deal with her dilemma, but to her surprise, a Cherokee County deputy came to her door, got on the line with technical support and fixed her phone with their instructions.

"He stayed until everything was working. That was above and beyond, and I didn't expect that at all from anybody," says Swan.

Swan wrote a thank you letter to the Cherokee County Sheriff, naming deputy Jeff Henley and dispatcher Amanda Hulsey as the two who helped her. This wasn't a life or death situation, so the deputy could have easily shrugged this off, or passed the problem on to someone else.

As for Della Swan, her neighbors are now checking on her pretty often.

