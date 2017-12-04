Driver crashes, killed after being pursued by police in Fulton County

Police say a driver was killed after crashing following a pursuit by authorities in Fulton County Monday.

The driver was being pursed by East Point Police, according to a spokesperson with Georgia State Patrol.

During the pursuit, the driver hit several trees in the 4400 block of Janice Drive in College Park, and was killed at the scene.

Meanwhile the passenger in the vehicle was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back with CBS46.com for the latest developments.

