Mayor, city council president to be chosen in Atlanta

Residents in the city of Atlanta will choose their next mayor and city council president Tuesday.

Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood are the final two candidates to become the 60th mayor of the city. Neither candidate secured the more than 50 percent of the vote needed to win during last month's election.

The latest polls show Norwood as the front-runner, even though Bottoms held the edge in the November election, winning 26 percent of the vote to Norwood's 21 percent.

Both candidates have received several endorsements. Current mayor Kasim Reed has endorsed Bottoms while Norwood has been endorsed by former mayor Shirley Franklin, as well as a host of others.

The mayor's race isn't the only issue on the ballot. The next city council president will also be voted in to replace outgoing president Caesar Mitchell. That race is between Alex Wan and Felicia Moore.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

