Kroger recalls water for infants after mold contamination

Police say a driver was killed after crashing following a pursuit by authorities in Fulton County Monday.More >
The Dollar Menu is making a McComeback. McDonald's said Tuesday that it is reviving the name of the once-popular value menu next month after a two-year absence.More >
Police are looking for suspects after a woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle with a toddler in the backseat early Monday morning.More >
Authorities say a teen who turned himself in to police has confessed to molesting some 50 children over the past years across Southern California.More >
A man is admitted to the hospital, unconscious, with a history of serious health problems and a high BAC. He has no identification, but has a tattoo: "Do Not Resuscitate." What would you do?More >
