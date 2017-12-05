8 year-old escapes kidnapping attempt in Newton County

An 8 year-old girl survived quite a scare after she was able to escape a kidnapping attempt at a Newton County apartment complex on Saturday.

According to the Covington Police Department, a man tried to grab the girl at a playground at the Wellington Ridge apartment complex off highway 278 in Covington. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m.

The girl was able to get away and run for help. The man, who was wearing a mask and gloves, ran into a wooded area.

Police are asking anyone who has a trail camera in the woods surrounding the area to give them a call at 678-625-5555.

