ACLU of Georgia names former DeKalb CEO political director

The American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia has hired a former county leader as its first political director.

The organization on Monday announced the hiring of former DeKalb County CEO Burrell Ellis. The organization says the new position aims to expand the organization's advocacy infrastructure and help achieve public policy objectives.

ACLU of Georgia Executive Director Andrea Young said two of the main priorities for the position will be pushing for fair elections and criminal justice reform.

She said Ellis' own experience with the criminal justice system makes him a particularly good fit.

Ellis was indicted while he was DeKalb County CEO and was accused of threatening to withhold county business from vendors that didn't contribute to his campaign.

He was convicted but the Georgia Supreme Court reversed his convictions.

