8 Fulton Co. Schools removed from Priority and Focus schools lists after increased student achievement

The Georgia Dept. of Education announced on Tuesday that eight Fulton County schools are no longer on the list of Priority and Focus schools due to increased student achievements.

The eight schools include: Banneker High School, Creekside High School, Hapeville Charter Career Academy and Tri-Cities High School from the Priority Schools list, and Bethune Elementary School, Hamilton E. Holmes Elementary School, Hapeville Charter Middle School and Seaborn Lee Elementary School from the Focus Schools List.

Fulton County Schools had the most schools removed from the Priority Schools list than any other district in Georgia.

The Georgia Dept. of Education uses the Priority and Focus designations to identify schools with the greatest need for additional support using data from the College and Career Performance Readiness Index.

Priority schools are the lowest performing five percent of Title I schools based on three-year achievement data. They also include schools with a graduation rate below 60 percent for two consecutive years.

Focus schools include the lowest performing 10 percent of high poverty schools based on Achievement Gap data.

To be removed from these lists, each of the school had to exhibit increased scores in the three-year average of Achievement Gap score on the CCRPI. Priority schools had to increase their performance by five percentage points or have graduation rates above 60 percent. Focus schools had to increase by two and a half points or exceed the state-level three-year average of Achievement Gap points.

