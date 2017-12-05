8 Fulton Co. Schools removed from Priority and Focus schools lists after increased student achievement

The Georgia Dept. of Education announced on Tuesday that eight Fulton County schools are no longer on the list of Priority and Focus schools due to increased student achievements.More >
Three winners have been awarded Implementation Grants and Scaling Grants according to Governor Nathan Deal's office.More >
Overall Chelsea Jackson is the 20th Emory student to join the list of scholars who have studied abroad at the University of Oxford in England.More >
New high quality teachers and a new principal start with learning to read. Last year 90 percent of 3rd graders were already behind.More >
How about a Thanksgiving holiday without pay for a lot of Atlanta school workers? Fulton County’s problems assessing property taxes means a cash crisis for Fulton County and Atlanta Public Schools.More >
A 29-year-old single father decided to adopt his three boys because he believes everyone deserves a loving family.More >
The parents of a 13-year-old California girl said the bullies who drove their daughter to commit suicide are still taunting their family.More >
Police say a driver was killed after crashing following a pursuit by authorities in Fulton County Monday.More >
Police have charged three teen boys with the fatal beating death of a 57-year-old homeless man in Philadelphia.More >
Police are looking for suspects after a woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle with a toddler in the backseat early Monday morning.More >
