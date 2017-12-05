Clayton teenager reported missing

A 16-year-old teenager has been missing since Monday when his family discovered he did not return home.

The family says Shemar Hooks has been diagnosed with Bi-polar Disorder and Schizophrenia.

He is six feet four inches tall and weighs 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Hooks was last seen wearing a blue hooded Nike sweatshirt, green and yellow KD Nike shoes, and a green army style book bag.

He lives on the 8300 block of Beechwood Court in Riverdale.

Those with information regarding the teenagers’ whereabouts are asked to contact Detective T. Phelps at (770) 473- 3915. The case number is 17063218.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.