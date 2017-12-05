Police: Bystander shoots man attacking deputy

Police say a bystander shot a man who was attacking a deputy in Dawson County.

The man was being given a courtesy ride by the deputy to a gas station, according to a spokesperson with the Dawson County Sheriff's Office.

When the deputy dropped the man off at the Chevron, the man started assaulting the deputy, according to the police spokesperson. That's when police say a woman who saw the assault shot the man.

The deputy was taken to the hospital with injuries to his face, while the man was taken to the hospital -- alert and conscious -- for being shot.

Police did not specify what happened with the woman who shot the man.

