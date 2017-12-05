Covington PD investigating after attempted kidnapping of 8-year-old girl

Behind a beautiful Covington apartment complex is a playground surrounded by woods.

Ebony McGhee lives at the apartment complex.

“From the time they get out of school until it’s time to go in, there are kids out there,” she said.

But now the symbol of childhood innocence for many children means terror for an eight-year-old girl who was playing there on Friday when the unthinkable happened.

“A white male wearing a mask came out of the woods and grabbed the eight-year-old female,” said Covington Police PIO Allan Seedaran.

The child fought him off and ran away. The playground is on the gated apartment complex’s property, and our cameras weren’t permitted access to it.

As police continue their search for the masked man, parents and children are afraid.

“I have a 16-year-old son, and normally he doesn’t go outside, but it’s still a scary thing for younger kids that like to go to the playground, so it’s kind of very concerning,” McGhee said.

Police believe the attempted kidnapping was an isolated incident, but they do want parents and children to be alert.

“Make sure we monitor our kids' whereabouts,” Seedaran said. “Make sure that there’s always an adult with them when on the playground, and also discuss safety measures with our kids.”

Covington police said they are working on some leads but still need the public’s help. If you have any information, please call them at 678-625-5555.

