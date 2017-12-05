Georgia Council on American-Islamic Relations issues warning after Supreme Court upholds travel ban

The Supreme Court ruled to allow the Trump Administration to fully enforce a ban on travel to the United States by people of six Muslim-majority nations.

As a result of that travel ban, a Georgia organization is now issuing a travel alert for those who might be affected.

“It’s ridiculous,” said traveler Deborah Davenport.

Davenport arrived back in the US right in time to hear about another travel ban, now given the ok by the Supreme Court.

“I’m very concerned that trying to ban Muslims, or any other group actually, is very provocative and is more dangerous than anything else,” she said.

The ban applies to six Muslim-majority countries: Syria, Somalia, Yemen, Chad, Iran and Libya.

Davenport is a Muslim and has no affiliation with any of the affected countries, but said she feels targeted and knows others who share her feelings.

"They're talking about not coming through the United States anymore, even though they're not Muslims and not from the targeted countries because the US is so ridiculous, even for people who are in transit, they just don't even bother," she said.

“It’s disappointing, but it’s not the end of the fight,” said Edward Mitchell. He’s with the Georgia Council on American-Islamic Relations.

The Georgia Council on American-Islamic Relations is warning residents with ties to the targeted countries to be mindful.

“If you want to bring anyone over here to go to school, to work, or if you just want to visit your family, you need to consult with an attorney about that,” he said.

The lower courts are continuing to work on the legality of the ban.

“We’re not expecting chaos at the airport because the Muslim ban now has been watered down,” Mitchell said. “And only impacts people who don’t already have visas.”

Flights at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport continues as normal on Tuesday, among the frustration of some travelers and the fight of organizations to make a change.

“My hope is that people of all faiths and backgrounds will speak up against it,” Davenport said.

As a precaution, CAIR advises citizens of those targeted countries to contact an immigration attorney before traveling overseas.

