Texting suspected cause of accident in Acworth

By WGCL Digital Team
(Source: Acworth Police Department) (Source: Acworth Police Department)
ACWORTH, GA (CBS46) -

The Acworth Police Department says texting and driving is what they believe caused an accident in the city Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, the police department posted photos of an accident involving a car and truck, reminding residents not to text and drive.

CBS46 has reached out to the police department for additional details on the accident.

