Legal officer says Confederate monument can be moved but must remain in sight

A vote on a proposed ordinance in DeKalb County that would force certain bars and restaurants who serve alcohol to have an earlier cut-off time was pushed back Tuesday night.More >
A vote on a proposed ordinance in DeKalb County that would force certain bars and restaurants who serve alcohol to have an earlier cut-off time was pushed back Tuesday night.More >
Another legal opinion on the future of the Confederate monument in Decatur Square.More >
Another legal opinion on the future of the Confederate monument in Decatur Square.More >
The American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia has hired a former county leader as its first political director.More >
The American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia has hired a former county leader as its first political director.More >
Police are looking for suspects after a woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle with a toddler in the backseat early Monday morning.More >
Police are looking for suspects after a woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle with a toddler in the backseat early Monday morning.More >
The woman's identity has not been confirmed, but police believe she is in her late 20's or early 30's.More >
The woman's identity has not been confirmed, but police believe she is in her late 20's or early 30's.More >
Keisha Lance Bottoms has declared victory in the race for mayor of Atlanta, although her opponent, Mary Norwood says she's asking for a recount.More >
Keisha Lance Bottoms has declared victory in the race for mayor of Atlanta, although her opponent, Mary Norwood says she's asking for a recount.More >
If you order a package through Amazon Prime and it doesn't come by 8 p.m. on the day it's due, a former mail carrier says customers get secret perks.More >
If you order a package through Amazon Prime and it doesn't come by 8 p.m. on the day it's due, a former mail carrier says customers get secret perks.More >
At the School of Music on the University of Georgia campus, hard work is finally paying off.More >
At the School of Music on the University of Georgia campus, hard work is finally paying off.More >
Police say a bystander shot a man who was attacking a deputy in Dawson County.More >
Police say a bystander shot a man who was attacking a deputy in Dawson County.More >
An Illinois police officer and three of his family members were killed in a traffic crash while headed to a funeral in Ireland.More >
An Illinois police officer and three of his family members were killed in a traffic crash while headed to a funeral in Ireland.More >