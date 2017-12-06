Legal officer says Confederate monument can be moved but must remain in sight

Another legal opinion on the future of the Confederate monument in Decatur Square.

O.V. Brantley, DeKalb County's legal officer, sent a letter to the county commissioners. In the letter, Brantley said the county has the power to remove the monument, as long as it is not relocated to a place where it can not be seen.

In October, the county commissioner adopted a resolution calling for the monument's removal and also directing the county's attorney to find out who actually owns it. State law prohibits the removal of these monuments.

The monument was built in 1908, more than 40 years after the Civil War ended. The initials C.S.A. are engraved all around the monument, which stands for Confederate States of America.

Inscriptions on the monument praise Confederate soldiers and sailors.

The Decatur monument is one of several Confederate memorials across metro Atlanta. There are 174 publicly-supported spaces across the state dedicated to the Confederacy.

The idea of taking the monument down is a racially-charged issue with strong opinions on both sides.

CBS46 spoke with one man who says he thinks the monument should stay but he wants an African-American monument to be added so that no one forgets a painful time in American history.

A woman who spoke with CBS46 about the issue says she wants it taken down. “As a woman of color with my brown children walking through that square every week, it brings me great shame to see that monument that calls white supremacists a covenant keeping race,” said the woman, who was not identified.

The Confederate monument currently stands on the property belonging to the County History Center just outside the museum. Where it will go from here is still uncertain.

