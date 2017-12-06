Missing teen diagnosed with bi-polar disorder located safe

Police in Clayton County have found a missing teenager diagnosed with a bi-polar disorder who was last seen leaving her group home in Ellenwood on Tuesday.

Hailey Henrickson, 14, was reported missing by her caregiver at around 6:30 p.m. after she didn't return home from school. She was last seen by her caregiver at around 7:30 a.m.

Henrickson has been diagnosed with ADHD, Major Depressive Disorder, Oppositional Defiant Disorder, and Bipolar Disorder and is believed to be without her medication.

She's described as a white female, standing about 5'2" tall and weighing about 190 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing khaki pants, a blue shirt with a gray jacket and black slip-on shoes.

