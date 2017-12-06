Mayor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms talks with CBS46 News

In a tight race, Keisha Lance Bottoms has declared victory in the race for Atlanta mayor.

The race was extremely close, with Lance Bottoms securing just 759 more votes than Mary Norwood, who has asked for a recount. Norwood says she's waiting until absentee ballots from members of the military and provisional ballots are counted. She is also waiting to see what happens to votes from parts of DeKalb County.

Lance Bottoms was at the CBS46 studios to talk with us about her huge victory.

She joined Amanda Davis to talk about her victory and what's ahead.

Declaring victory on Facebook Live

Keisha Lance Bottoms also went in depth with CBS46's Adam Harding, who spoke with her during a Facebook Live video recorded in our newsroom. Watch that video in the Facebook post below.

