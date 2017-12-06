Johns Creek councilwoman donates entire salary to charity

The Johns Creek Public Safety Foundation will receive a $60,000 donations thanks to Councilwoman Cori Davenport.

Davenport was elected to the Johns Creek City Council in 2013, and declined to accept any salary with the intent of donating it to the foundation. Although there was not a precedent for such act, the council voted unanimously to reallocate her entire four-year salary.

“This is one of the most important and heartwarming charitable acts I have ever witnessed or had the privilege to be a part of,” said Mayor Pro Tem Steve Broadbent and Chairman of the Johns Creek Public Safety Foundation. “Cori is one of the most giving persons you will ever meet, and her generosity will go a long way in helping our first responders when they face personal emergencies and are in need of assistance.”

Johns Creek City Council positions are part-time and earn an annual salary of $15,000.

