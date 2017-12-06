Man behind R. Kelly home burglaries turns himself in

Alfonso Walker, also known as "Doc", has been charged with burglary, theft by taking, and theft by deception.

Johns Creek Police say Walker stole and sold several items from two homes rented by singer R. Kelly.

A housekeeper employed by Kelly contacted police to report she found the house ransacked and emptied of belongings when she arrived to clean it. Employees of Kelly also told police another home rented by the singer had been ransacked as well.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.