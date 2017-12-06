Man wanted for burglary of properties rented by singer R. Kelly

Johns Creek Police are searching for a man accused of stealing items from several homes rented by singer R. Kelly.

Alfonso Walker, also known as "Doc", has been charged with burglary, theft by taking, and theft by deception.

A housekeeper employed by Kelly contacted police to report she found the house ransacked and emptied of belongings when she arrived to clean it. Employees of Kelly also told police another home rented by the singer had been ransacked as well.

If you know the whereabouts of Walker, contact Johns Creek Police.

