Cliftondale Elementary students learn self-defense training

Some Fulton County students are getting a lesson that could save their lives if they find themselves in a dangerous situation. They are learning how to recognize and defend themselves against people who want to hurt them.

The organization Revved Up Kids is training students at Cliftondale Elementary School after an an attempted abduction of a student who attends that school.

"What we need parents to know is almost always the child will know their predator, it’s not going to be a stranger," said Alli Neal, co-found and executive director. "Do stranger incidents happen? They absolutely do and they’re on the news all the time, but that’s a very small percentage of the sexual abuse and exploitation that happens to our children.”

The children learned how to shout "no!" and how to use different parts of their body to try to injury an adult who may be trying to harm them.

"We wanted to make sure that they understood how to make good choices especially when it comes to being in dangerous situations," said school counselor Ayrica Crawford. "We never know what will happen, what will happen when we leave these school doors.”

