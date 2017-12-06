First black council member elected in Smyrna

Maryline Blackburn made history on election day, December 5. Voters in Smyrna elected her to be their first black city council member.

"Wow I made history for city that's been in existence for something near 148 years and they've never had anyone of color on their city council."

Blackburn has lived in Smyrna for seventeen years. She says she plans to bring something new, fresh ideas and the concept of thinking outside the box.

"We're a diverse city and if that's what we're about then I believe our city council needs to be representative of that," said Blackburn.

Outside of City Hall, Blackburn runs a nonprofit; It's a passion to give back that she will bring into her office.

"Waking up this morning it still seems as though it's not real, but it is and I'm excited and honored to be part of the Smyrna City Council."

