First black council member elected in Smyrna

Maryline Blackburn made history on election day, December 5. Voters in Smyrna elected her to be their first black city council member.More >
The Smyrna city council has postponed their vote on a new hands-free driving rule to January 2.More >
Civil right leaders gathered Wednesday on the campus of Kennesaw State University demanding the resignation of the university's president over his handling of the cheerleaders who took a knee for the National Anthem during a game in September.More >
The Acworth Police Department says texting and driving is what they believe caused an accident in the city Tuesday.More >
Investigators say Anna Elizabeth Young is a former cult leader, referred to as Mother Anna by her followers, who repeatedly beat and punished toddler Emon Harper.More >
Duluth Police say a woman, who is obviously pregnant and possibly due soon, is knocking on doors and breaking in when no one answers.More >
A Gwinnett County high school teacher was arrested for public indecency on Dec. 5.More >
A Newnan mom says doctors at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta prescribed her son a life-saving medication, but when she went to the pharmacy to fill the order, she was told the medication wasn't covered by her insurance.More >
Keisha Lance Bottoms has declared victory in the race for mayor of Atlanta, although her opponent, Mary Norwood says she's asking for a recount.More >
The Supreme Court ruled to allow the Trump Administration to fully enforce a ban on travel to the United States by people of six Muslim-majority nations.More >
A Colorado cake baker and the same-sex couple for whom he declined to make a wedding cake were all at the Supreme Court to witness arguments in the case.More >
The city's two mayoral candidates, Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood, are nearing the finish line of a long campaign.More >
On Sunday Norwood announced her plan to appoint Peter Aman to Chair and Mtamanika Youngblood to Co-Chair the Transition Committee for her administration, if elected mayor.More >
Atlanta mayoral candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms released her tax returns overnight.More >
Race took center stage after a controversial word was tossed into a debate between Atlanta mayoral candidates Mary Norwood and Keisha Lance Bottoms.More >
For many watching the Atlanta mayor's race, Monday's endorsement of Mary Norwood by former mayor Shirley Franklin could have a potentially seismic impact.More >
Facebook has responded to a CBS46 investigation into the Russian hacker scandal.More >
A grassroots petition drive is trying to do something that has never happened in Georgia history: recall the secretary of state.More >
