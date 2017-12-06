Apartment condemned, residents in need of place to stay

Residents at Old Town Villa Apartments in College Park need help following the condemnation of their homes just a week ago.

People who live in the complex are frustrated after they say they received a cease to occupy order last week.

"Nobody said anything about anything just basically being kicked out," said one resident.

The City of College Park sent CBS46 the following:

The apartment complex has been cited over 50 times during 2017 for various violations, including backup sewerage in occupied units, vacant units not properly maintained, occupied units with broken doors & windows, and residents with no heat services.

CBS46 did some digging and learned the owner of the complex is OTV LLC. There appears to be an abandoned building with no one there to answer our questions.

The property manager told us the company own six other properties and some of the residents have been transferred other properties in the area. But some residents say they are being denied.

"They sister property is not even accepting us so we in a bind," said one resident.

A plan is expected to be in place by Friday, December 8.

