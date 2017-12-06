Retailers cashing in after UGA makes it to Rose Bowl

The Georgia Bulldogs are headed to the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day while retailers selling UGA merchandise are headed to the bank.

Sales on SEC Championship gear are through the roof at many retail shops.

Alice Eaves has been a Bulldog fan her whole life, but says this season reminds her of that 1980 National Championship run.

"You know we've got a good chance, we really do. It's not going to be easy. We're going to have to play the best game of our lives, but we've got a good chance," said Eaves.

She bought SEC Championship gear for her nephew and brother-n-law which makes a lot of dollars and sense for Red Zone store manager Zach Griffin.

"Obviously the last few days have been great. We've seen a larger volume of customers come through. Our sales have probably close to doubled," said Griffin.

And to add to the economic boom in downtown Athens, fans were thrilled to hear that head football coach Kirby Smart was just named SEC Coach of the Year.

"To be here while the Dawgs are so hot and there is a national championship in the making it's so exciting," said one UGA student.

The Bulldog faithful are optimistic about the Dawgs chances in the Rose Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners on New Year's Day.

