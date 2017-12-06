Does voter data show racial divide in metro Atlanta

An electoral map, released in the hours after the Atlanta mayoral election, show there is no denying a clear geographical divide in the mayoral election.

The city's northern precincts---overwhelmingly went to Mary Norwood.

The southside---a lock for Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Consensus says---more whites to the north---more blacks to the south.

But prove it, you might say. We set out to do just that.

We pulled the state's voter registration forms, and found, the state does in fact ask voters for their race or ethnicity.

That data goes to the Secretary of State. The Secretary's office told us, they don't formulate an official racial breakdown report for municipal elections like last night's.

But what we did; we cross checked the most recent data on file; last year's general election data. It showed how people voted in, say, Fulton County.



We found in northern precincts, such as in Buckhead, there was on average, 6 times the number of registered white voters than black.

And in a southern precinct, along MLK drive, white voters were virtually non existent, compared to the hundreds of blacks who turned out.

So in a nutshell, historical data confirms the theory that white voters outnumber blacks to the north and vice versa. The election results last night confirm most fell in line based on racial lines. But there is no data that specifically shows which candidate those folks actually voted for. Just the obvious in front of us.