Wintry mix possible in metro Atlanta Friday

A mix of rain and snow will be possible in metro Atlanta Friday.

Alerts

There are currently no winter weather alerts for metro Atlanta or north Georgia

What to expect

Cold air is already filtering into north Georgia. Instead of drier air moving completely through the region -- which is typical with cold air -- moisture will actually move back northward on Friday into this very cold air.

If this moisture can move far enough northward and into metro Atlanta, it will likely fall as a mix of rain and snow.

While we know the air will be cold enough -- it's already cold -- the models haven't done a great job at handling how far north the moisture will move, which will make a big difference in where it will snow, and how much would fall Friday.

Check back with CBS46 and CBS46.com for the latest developments.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.