Pregnant burglar steals Christmas in Gwinnett County

Duluth PD says this pregnant woman is breakign into houses and stealing Christmas presents

Duluth police say a woman, who is obviously pregnant and possibly due soon, is knocking on doors and breaking in when no one answers.

A homeowner told police he was out of town when she rang his doorbell, which doubles as a security camera. He was a couple of hours late in seeing the video through an app on his phone, and by the time he called 911, the entire house was ransacked.

Even presents under the Christmas tree were stolen.

Police say the woman broke in through an unlocked window with help from a man who managed to keep his face off camera. They think the house was originally targeted because a package was sitting outside in plain sight.

